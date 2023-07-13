Maryland announces first heat-related death of year

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland announced the first heat-related death of the year in the state on Thursday. A 52-year-old man…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland announced the first heat-related death of the year in the state on Thursday.

A 52-year-old man died in Cecil County, the state’s health department said.

“We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death of the season,” said Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Maryland’s deputy secretary for public health services. “As we experience more hot days like today, this tragedy reminds us of how important it is to take every precaution to avoid overheating. Also, be sure to check on family and neighbors who are at risk for heat-related illness.”

Temperatures hit the mid to upper 90s in Maryland on Thursday. From May through September, Maryland’s health department monitors temperature conditions and incidents of heat-related illness and death.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.