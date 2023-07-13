Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Maryland announces first heat-related…

Maryland announces first heat-related death of year

The Associated Press

July 13, 2023, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland announced the first heat-related death of the year in the state on Thursday.

A 52-year-old man died in Cecil County, the state’s health department said.

“We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death of the season,” said Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Maryland’s deputy secretary for public health services. “As we experience more hot days like today, this tragedy reminds us of how important it is to take every precaution to avoid overheating. Also, be sure to check on family and neighbors who are at risk for heat-related illness.”

Temperatures hit the mid to upper 90s in Maryland on Thursday. From May through September, Maryland’s health department monitors temperature conditions and incidents of heat-related illness and death.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up