Marsh & McLennan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.03 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $5.88 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.73 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

