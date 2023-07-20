MarketAxess: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $59.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $59.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $179.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKTX

