MarketAxess: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 20, 2023, 6:50 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $59.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $179.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.3 million.

_____

