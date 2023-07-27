MarineMax: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $44.4…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $44.4 million.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $721.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667.6 million.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.50 per share.

