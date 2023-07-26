Marine Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $14.3 million in its second…

Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $14.3 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share.

The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $116.2 million in the period.

