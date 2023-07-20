Manpower: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $65.2 million. On a per-share…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $65.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.86 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.89 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.