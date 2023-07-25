Manhattan Associates: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $39.6 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $39.6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $231 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.4 million.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.07 to $3.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $886 million to $894 million.

