Macatawa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) on Thursday reported net income of $10.3 million…

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) on Thursday reported net income of $10.3 million in its second quarter.

The Holland, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The holding company for Macatawa Bank posted revenue of $31.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCBC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.