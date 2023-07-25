Luxfer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 5:24 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $110.4 million in the period.

Luxfer expects full-year earnings in the range of 88 cents to $1 per share.

