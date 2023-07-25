Luther Burbank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) on Tuesday reported net income of…

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.9 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Rosa, California-based bank said it had earnings of 14 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $91.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

