LSB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $25.1 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $165.8 million in the period.

