Logitech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $62.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $974.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $916.7 million.

Logitech expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4 billion.

