LKQ: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $281 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.45 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.42 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.10 per share.

