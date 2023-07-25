Live Oak Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $17.5 million.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $193.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $108.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.