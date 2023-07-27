Live Nation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $293.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had net income of $1.02.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.