LivaNova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $293.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $266.5 million.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share.

