Live Radio
Home » Latest News » LivaNova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LivaNova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 6:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $293.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $266.5 million.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIVN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up