Lincoln Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $137.3 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $2.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LECO

