Liberty Oilfield Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $152.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 87 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

