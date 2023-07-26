LendingClub: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.1 million. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The company that connects borrowers and lenders online posted revenue of $232.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $228.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.