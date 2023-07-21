LCNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Friday reported net income of $4.7 million in…

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Friday reported net income of $4.7 million in its second quarter.

The Lebanon, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 45 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCNB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.