LCNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 21, 2023, 8:05 AM

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Friday reported net income of $4.7 million in its second quarter.

The Lebanon, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 45 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

