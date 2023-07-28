Lazy Days Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) on Friday reported profit of $3.6 million…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) on Friday reported profit of $3.6 million in its second quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $308.4 million in the period.

