Lazard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Lazard Ltd (LAZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $124 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Lazard Ltd (LAZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $124 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $662.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $620 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $567.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAZ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.