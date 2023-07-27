Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lazard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Lazard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 6:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Lazard Ltd (LAZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $124 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $662.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $620 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $567.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAZ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up