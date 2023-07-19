Las Vegas Sands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $312…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $312 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.36 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LVS

