Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $498.8 million.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $3.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for gains related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $6.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.35 billion.

Lamb Weston expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.7 billion to $6.9 billion.

