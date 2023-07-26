Lam Research: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $802.5 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $5.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.98 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.03 per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $3.21 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.51 billion, or $33.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.30 to $6.80. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $9.54.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.7 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.94 billion.

