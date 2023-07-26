Ladder Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $28.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $28.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The commercial real estate mortgage origination and finance company posted revenue of $135.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $74.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LADR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LADR

