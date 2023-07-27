LabCorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Thursday reported profit of $188.9…

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Thursday reported profit of $188.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.42 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period.

LabCorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $14 per share.

