L3Harris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $349 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.97 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.94 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $4.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.15 to $12.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $18 billion to $18.3 billion.

