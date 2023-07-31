Kyocera: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KYOTO, Japan (AP) — KYOTO, Japan (AP) — Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY) on Monday reported profit of $258 million in its…

KYOTO, Japan (AP) — KYOTO, Japan (AP) — Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY) on Monday reported profit of $258 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kyoto, Japan-based company said it had profit of 73 cents.

The industrial components supplier posted revenue of $3.31 billion in the period.

