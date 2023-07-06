Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 6, 2023, 4:15 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The company posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period.

Kura Sushi expects full-year revenue in the range of $187 million to $189 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRUS

