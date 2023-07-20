Knight-Swift: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 20, 2023, 4:16 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $63.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

Knight-Swift expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share.

