KLA: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $684.7 million.

The Milpitas, California-based company said it had net income of $4.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.82 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.39 billion, or $24.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.75 to $5.95. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $6.23.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.48 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.6 billion.

