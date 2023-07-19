Kinder Morgan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $586 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $586 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.12 per share.

