KBR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $351 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.76 to $2.96 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion.

