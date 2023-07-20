Johnson & Johnson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.80 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $25.53 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.68 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.70 to $10.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $98.8 billion to $99.8 billion.

