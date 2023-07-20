Johnson & Johnson, Abbott rise; Discover Financial, Equifax fall, Thursday, 7/20/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Johnson & Johnson, up $9.64 to $168.38.
The maker of baby powder and a wide range of healthcare and consumer products raised its profit forecast for the year.
International Business Machines Corp., up $2.90 to $138.38.
The technology and consulting company reported strong second-quarter earnings.
Discover Financial Services, down $19.40 to $102.45.
The financial services company reported weak second-quarter results.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc., up $4.66 to $46.60.
J.F. Lehman & Co. is buying the cleaning and waste management company for about $1.2 billion.
Abbott Laboratories, up $4.55 to $111.83.
The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.
Equifax Inc., down $21.12 to $216.37.
The credit reporting company trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
ManpowerGroup Inc., down $6.50 to $82.35.
The staffing company gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.
The Travelers Cos., up $3.07 to $173.63.
The insurer reported strong second-quarter revenue and premiums.
