J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) — PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $35 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pennsauken, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $425.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $441.9 million.

