JB Hunt: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 18, 2023, 4:15 PM

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $189.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lowell, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.81.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.35 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBHT

