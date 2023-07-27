Jakks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Thursday reported profit of $6.1…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Thursday reported profit of $6.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The toymaker posted revenue of $166.9 million in the period.

