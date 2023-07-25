Iridium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.7 million…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.7 million in its second quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $193.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.2 million.

