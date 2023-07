DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republicans set Jan. 15 for their caucuses, the first election-year contest as the GOP…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republicans set Jan. 15 for their caucuses, the first election-year contest as the GOP picks a presidential nominee.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.