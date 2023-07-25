Invesco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $191.4 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $191.4 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.09 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

