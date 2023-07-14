Intellipharmaceutics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (IPCIF) on Friday reported a loss of $54,000 in its fiscal…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (IPCIF) on Friday reported a loss of $54,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The extended-release drug developer posted revenue of $480,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $480,000.

