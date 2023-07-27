Intel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.48…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.48 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The world’s largest chipmaker posted revenue of $12.95 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Intel expects its per-share earnings to be 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $12.9 billion to $13.9 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $16.49 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTC

