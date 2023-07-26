Integra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.2…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.2 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $381.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.9 million.

Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.18 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion.

