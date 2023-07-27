Integer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $24 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $24 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $400 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $367.1 million.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.23 to $4.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion.

