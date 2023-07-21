Live Radio
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

July 21, 2023, 3:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jul 24

Surf Air Mobility – Hawthorne, Calif., 23.7 million shares, priced at 11.86, managed by Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol SRFM. Business: Regional air travel company focused on electrified aircraft.

