Infosys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 20, 2023, 6:53 AM

BANGALORE, India (AP) — BANGALORE, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $724 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bangalore, India-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $4.62 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INFY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INFY

