Independent Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 8:06 AM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14.8 million.

The bank, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBCP

