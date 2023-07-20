Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Independent Bank Corp.: Q2…

Independent Bank Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 20, 2023, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HANOVDER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVDER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported net income of $62.6 million in its second quarter.

The Hanovder, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.42 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $229.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $183.3 million, missing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INDB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up